Senate reaffirms NATO commitment

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s resolution reaffirming the United States Senate’s commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was adopted by a 100-0 vote. “Article 5 states that an attack on one NATO nation is an attack on all,” said Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “This is an important founding principle of NATO and the concept of ‘collective defense.’ Today’s overwhelming vote should reassure our allies and give notice to our enemies that America stands firmly in support of NATO and our Article 5 commitment.”

