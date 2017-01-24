Senators sound off on nominee Mulvaney

At least one U-S senator denounced President Trump’s choice of South Carolinian Mick Mulvaney to be the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vermont Democrat Bernie Sanders lambasted Rep. Mulvaney comments about Social Security and Medicaid and suggested that Mulvaney drop his bid for the office because of the 5th District Representative’s failure to pay all taxes owed. Mulvaney’s South Carolina counterpart, Senator Lindsey Graham, said Trump nominated Mulvaney because he understands the budget and will follow the President’s vision. They spoke during a Budget Committee proceeding this morning in Washington.

