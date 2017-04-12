Senea growing its city limits on the northwest side

Seneca took the first official step last night to grow its city limits by about 70 acres on its northwestern side near Lake Keowee. The city council gave first readings to ordinance to annex and zone property along the Indian Oaks Road. The acreage is to enter the city limits zoned for Residential-20. During the public comment session, Chartwell Point resident John Eagar predicted the property will be developed into 100 home sites and, for environmental reasons, he called on the city officials to try to steer the development away from septic tanks toward piped sewer.

