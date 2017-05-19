Seneca and “GPATS” may be match after 2020

After the next nationwide census, in 2020, the Seneca area may become slotted into what today is “GPATS”—the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation organization. If that happens, it’s likely a reflection of the changes that are taking place in the Seneca area, especially near Clemson, that reflect more residents, more traffic, and more development. Ed Halbig, Seneca’s planning and community development director, is looking to learn more next week when one of “GPATS” regional meetings takes place 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at the Clemson City Hall. According to a slogan of the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study, “We organize and facilitate all state and federal funds for transportation projects in the Greenville-Pickens Area.”

