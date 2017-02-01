Seneca city attorney to retire

Ronald Reagan was still President of the United States when Mike Smith became City Attorney for Seneca. The inevitable creep of age is sending Smith to the retirement sideline. Last night at City Hall Smith announced he will transition into retirement as the city’s legal counsel effective July 1 and, eventually, will retire as practicing private attorney in the city. Seneca’s plans are to hire a part-time replacement to cover July 1 through the city’s March 2018 election. In the meantime, the opening will be made known to Smith’s fellow members of the Oconee Bar Association and attorneys to be considered as his replacement are invited to an information meeting at 5 o’clock Tuesday, February 28 at City Hall.

