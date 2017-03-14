SENECA CITY COUNCIL MEETS TONIGHT

The Seneca City Council holds their regularly scheduled monthly council meeting tonight, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 6pm in the council chambers at City Hall. The agenda for the meeting includes the appointment of Carol Hall as Interim Treasurer and Clerk; the signing of a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month; second reading of an ordinance to rezone 701 East South 1st Street from R6 to NC; and the presentation of the Transit Compliance Process Audit, among other items. In addition, the city council will convene into Executive Session in order to discuss legal matters concerning downtown and other properties in the city limits. Upon return, action may be taken by council on items discussed in executive session. The meeting is open to the public.

