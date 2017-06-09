Seneca doles out Hospitality and Accommodations Tax money

A Seneca advisory committee recommended funding yesterday to meet the requests of two groups for promotions and events. The committee recommended “ATAX” money in the amount of $1,200 dollars to the Downtown Seneca Merchants Association to print passport-type documents for merchants to track visitors to their businesses. The Seneca Woman’s Club is in line for $1,500 to stage Spooky Tales October 29 and a Christmas Tea Social December 3 at the Historic Ballenger House.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+