In the interest of good reading, the public is invited to Seneca this morning for the dedication of the city’s first free library. The event takes place at 11 o’clock on a lot near the sidewalk at 204 N. Chestnut Street—not far from North First Street. Organizer Al Futrell says books are already going in and going out at the library—thanks to the help of the Oconee Public Library and the Friends of the Library.

