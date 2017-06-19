Seneca group interested in former school property

A new group at Seneca has announced ambitions to acquire a former school property and convert it into something that can continue to serve the community in positive ways. During an Oconee school board meeting last week, Curtis White said the group, the Blue Ridge Community Center, would like to acquire the former Code Elementary School on Holland Avenue. According to White, his group is motivated by knowledge that the school district intends to abandon the property that was an important part of life for Seneca’s African-American community during the period of segregated schools. The all-black Blue Ridge High School was closed in 1969 and its students were enrolled in what had been an all-white Seneca High School. Going forward, White envisions the buildings and property being converted for activities and programs for the local community, including mentoring, affordable after-school care, and weekend sporting events. White spoke during the public comment session of the trustees June 12 meeting. Chairman Andy Inabinet said he’s glad there’s a plan to re-use the property. Steve Hanvey, district administrator, said he’ll organize a walk-thru of the building and property to allow the Blue Ridge Community Center group a better idea of what’s available and how it might be used in the future.

