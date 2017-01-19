Seneca High is finalist for top award

For a second year, Seneca High School will compete as a finalist for Palmetto’s Finest. Extensive evaluations by educators and past Palmetto’s Finest winners go into which schools are ranked as finalists. The application process includes elements on student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities, and school culture. The final award will be made known in a live stream South Carolina ETV broadcast at 1:45 Tuesday afternoon, March 21.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+