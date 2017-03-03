Seneca loses department head to Clemson

The six-year finance officer for Seneca has departed for a job with the city of Clemson. Joel Seavey’s resignation was announced during last night’s city council work session by Mayor Dan Alexander. The mayor read Seavey’s letter of resignation received earlier in the day. Alexander expressed gratitude for Seavey’s work with Seneca. When asked by Councilman Stuart Pohl if Seavey would work a two-week notice, the mayor referred back to the part in the resignation letter and Seavey’s willingness to work with Seneca on the transition to the next clerk and finance officer. Seneca will now advertise for a successor.

