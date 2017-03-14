SENECA MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A CHILD

A Seneca man stands charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announces that 42-year-old Aaron Scott Evans of Seneca on the child porn charges. Investigators say Evans was involved in distributing child pornography via the Internet. He was arrested on March 10 and could get up to 10 years in prison on each count if he is convicted. The Attorney General stated that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+