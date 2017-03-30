Seneca moves to stop Pioneer plant

After a 30-minute private meeting, Seneca’s elected leaders agreed to take legal actiion to try to stop the consruction of the Pioneer Rural Water plant. There are financial considerations for the city, as Pioneer has bought 60% of the water that it retails throughout parts of Oconee and Anderson counties. The council approved a motion to seek a declaratory judgment and injunction to stop the project, for which Pioneer has hied a general contractor. According to Mayor Pro-tem Ronnie O’Kelley, Seneca will argue its case by accusing Pioneer of violating its charter. In one hour, Pioneer’s other wholesale customer, Westminster, is scheduled to hold an executive session. In the Seneca meeting room audience were two members of the Oconee County Council. Chairwoman Edda Cammick, following this afternoon’s Seneca vote, says county council members have differing opinions about the controversial plant, and they are set to talk about them during another meeting, at 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon in Walhalla.

