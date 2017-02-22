Seneca re-zoning at impasse

A Seneca official says 69 acres near the South Cove Road won’t be re-zoned until information is received to resolve concerns that were raised during this week’s hearing at City Hall. On behalf of Crescent Communities, Hank Higgins requested the city planning commission to move 69 acres from the category of PDU, planned development undeveloped, to residential-20. Seneca’s Ed Halbig says the concerns voiced cover sewer, traffic, and access to Indian Oaks Road. The planning and community development director says the concerns came from the planning commissioners and Monday night’s public hearing audience of one dozen residents of un-incorporated areas near the Seneca property. According to Halbig, the application will be re-visited when the planning commission meets next month to consider the annexation of two small pieces of adjoining property. So far, there has been no communication from Crescent as to what lies ahead for the property, but Halbig said, “The only thing that would be able to go in there (R-20) would be a low density, single-family subdivision.”

