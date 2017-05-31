Seneca spending, in part, to adjust to higher retirement costs

Seneca spending, in part, is being adjusted to accommodate the city’s required payments to the state retirement system that covers the municipal employees. Mayor Dan Alexander announced the city is being required to put in an additional $172 thousand dollars over the next 12 months, and City Administrator Greg Dietterick predicts the $172 thousand will be a recurring expenditure. Mike Stancil, the city’s outside auditor, recently cast the blame on Columbia and said the additional retirement cost is hitting government at all local levels. Dietterick also announced that the city’s new budgets will take out higher retirement deductions from the paychecks of its employees.

