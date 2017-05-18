Seneca student wins Pickens County poetry contest

A student at the Seneca Middle School won the teen category of a poetry contest sponsored by the Pickens County Library System to celebrate National Poetry Month in April. Gunnison Alexander’s winning poem, “Dragon,” netted him a $50 dollar cash prize. Gunnison and two other Seneca Middle finalists in the competition, Rose Haynes and Jacari Teague, were encouraged to participate by their English/Language Arts teacher Stephanie Necessary, who, according to Gunnison, was not the inspiration for the poem entitled “Dragon.” That poem begins this way: “My teacher is a dragon. I have to face her every day….”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+