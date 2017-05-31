Seneca to make application to allow expanded bus service

An avenue has opened for expanded bus service into new parts of Oconee County. Ed Halbig announced at last night’s Seneca City Council meeting that, with a commitment from county government, the city Planning and Community Development Office will make application to the federal government for a LoNo grant designed for bus systems that offer no emission service thru the use of electric-powered buses. This morning, Halbig explained, the idea is to acquire funding to buy “two or three” new electric buses for the long-talked about Clemson Area Transit expansion to Walhalla and Westminster. Next year has been mentioned as the earliest start date for the expanded service, but the schedule could be dictated by the time it takes to order and manufacture the buses.

