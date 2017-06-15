Seneca vertinary clinic to combat dog flu outbreak

A veterinary medical clinic at Seneca has announced plans to target a regional outbreak of dog flu, an infectious respiratory disease in dogs. The viruses can be transmitted through saliva and directly from dog-to-dog through droplets from sneezing and coughing. Seneca Animal Hospital, partnering with Merck Animal Health, will offer Dog Flu Vaccination Day Tuesday, June 20. The facility says it will offer discounted vaccines as the result of a recent outbreak in the southeast.

