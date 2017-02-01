Seneca wants to market its downtown

Several years ago Seneca identified JC Penny and Panera Bread among the retail and restaurants that it desired for its city. Last night word came that the city will pursue a market study of its downtown—a document that the planning and community development director says can be useful to developers to send to their lenders. Ed Halbig told the city council there’s nothing for a vote as yet. He’s planning to meet with Oconee Economic Alliance and the South Carolina Appalachian Council of Governments for guidance.

