Seneca’s new budgets are ho-hum event at City Hall

No one from the public had anything to say at all about the one-half dozen budgets that Seneca will follow for the next 12 months, starting Saturday. The annual budget hearing passed last night at City Hall with little more than the outline that Mayor Dan Alexander gave of how the city will match revenues and expenses totaling nearly $42 million. Alexander says a tax increase of 1.2 to the millage rate and increases to both residential and commercial garbage pickups will create enough revenue to balance the budgets. The largest portions are the $10.5 million that will go for general operations and the $30 million for utilities.

