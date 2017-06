Oconee County-reared and now an attorney in Greenville, “Bo” Bowman has joined the city of Seneca as part-time assistant city attorney. Thirty-year city attorney Mike Smith retires next year. And, apparently if things work out, the job at that that time could go to Bowman permanently. Meantime, as noted by Mayor Dan Alexander, there will be a transition going on. Bowman was introduced during last night’s meeting of the city council.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+