Senior Solutions achieves Walhalla opening

It has been months in the making! At 10 o’clock Monday morning, a ribbon will be cut to symbolize the opening of the Walhalla senior citizens center, a service of Senior Solutions of Oconee and Anderson counties. The facility is using part of the former Walhalla Middle School on Razorback Lane. Doug Wright, executive director, said exercise equipment is offered for the use of senior citizens. And soon they’ll offer a mid day meal for nutrition and fellowship.

