Serious Walhalla traffic accident

A Friday morning traffic accident in downtown Walhalla left one driver injured and the police reaching for their citation book. The police say the driver of a mini-van was ticketed for disregarding a traffic signal at Main and Spring streets. The police say the driver also required a trip to the hospital. It was an accident that wound up involving two other vehicles, damaged one of the city’s decorative light poles, and required the police to direct passing traffic.

