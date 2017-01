On the night when Clemson plays for the national championship, the business of sewer won’t keep a group of city and county leaders away from the spectacle that will play out in Florida. The Joint Regional Sewer Authority has announced that Monday night’s annual members meeting has been called off and re-scheduled two weeks later. The re-scheduled meeting will now take place at 6 o’clock Monday, January 23 at the Walhalla Depot.

