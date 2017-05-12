Sewer Authority claims it’s not the holdup

Officials of the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority are taking umbrage today at the suggestion that the JRSA is the reason that Oconee county government has withheld a builder’s permit from the general contractor for the Pioneer water plant project. And one of them, sewer authority Larry Brandt, says it seems Pioneer’s consultant firm is misinformed when it comes to laying the blame. Brandt refers to a comment by Design South’s Donald Phillips yesterday that it’s the sewer authority is causing the delay. Some in the crowd at the Pioneer board meeting said they think “politics” is impeding Pioneer’s project. The attorney says the sewer commissioners have yet to be asked by Pioneer to sign off on how the sewer is handled for the water treatment plant building. Brandt further explains the process that makes it incumbent on a JRSA members city to determine whether its collection line are within the distance and meets the ordinance to require the facility to hook onto their collection lines. More on this story is airing today on 101.7/WGOG NEWS.

