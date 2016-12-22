Sex assault alleged at charter school

A sexual assault, alleged to have take place at the new school in Salem, resulted in the arrest today of an 18-year old man. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Edward Micajah Alexander of North Little River Road on the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree. Sgt. Tim Rice, the Child/Elder abuse investigator with the Sheriff’s Office, was notified December 13th of a report of a possible sexual assault with a minor that occurred at Eagle Ridge Charter School in Salem. The Salem Police Department had requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it’s alleged that Alexander and a girl between 11 and 14 engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct on November 30. Alexander has released from custody on a $40,000 personal recognizance bond.

