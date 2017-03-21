Walhalla, SC — SFC Kenneth Harold Lusk, Ret., 63, husband of Marcia Hunter Lusk, of 21 McMahan Drive, Walhalla, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lusk was preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Duane Lusk; a daughter: Kelly Denise Lusk; seven brothers: Paul, Charles, Melvin, Earle, Homer, Carl, and Gene Lusk; and two sisters: Elizabeth Lusk and Nell Towe. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Cheohee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:30 until 2:00 PM. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to either the Moose Charities; 155 International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100; or the American Lung Association; Donation Processing Center; PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. The family is at the home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+