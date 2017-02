Walhalla – Linda Sharon Johnson Howard, 72, wife of Marion L. Howard of 217 Hunters Trail, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Sandifer Funeral Home, Westminster. The family is at the residence. Flowers accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

