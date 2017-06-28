Orville, OH-Sheldon Jay Bacher, 25, of Orrville, OH took his final flight from this earth to meet his Savior on June 26, 2017. He was most recently employed as a pilot for Priority Air Charter of Apple Creek, OH. Visitations and funeral will be held at Foothills Fellowship, 126 Robin Rd, Westminster, SC. Visitation hours are 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 30, 2017 with internment following. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sandifer Funeral Home in Westminster, SC. The family requests any memorial gifts be given to his good friend and LETU flight buddy, Johnny and Sarah Reeves, who recently joined JAARS and will be flying in Papua New Guinea. To make a donation visit their website, www.wycliffe.org/partner/reeves and select “Launch Expense Account”. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

