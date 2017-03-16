SHERIFF CRENSHAW ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SMART911 SERVICE

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announces that the E-911/Communications Center has launched the Smart911 service and the service is available for residents to go online and register. Smart911 is a service that allows residents to create a free safety profile for their household that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and first responders to have in the event of an emergency. Then, when anyone in that household dials 9-1-1 from a phone associated with their Safety Profile, their profile is immediately displayed to the 9-1-1 dispatcher providing additional information that can be used to facilitate the proper response to the proper location. You can sign up for Smart911 at www.smart911.com and create a Safety Profile for your household to give 9-1-1 valuable information about yourself, family members, your home, pets and even vehicles that will display automatically on the 9-1-1 call taker’s screen when you make an emergency call. It’s private and secure and you control what information is in your profile. Residents can provide any information for 911/Emergency Dispatchers that they can have access to in an emergency, which includes such details as names, ages and physical descriptions of family members, photographs, medical notes such as medical conditions, special needs, prescriptions and allergies, plus pets, vehicles and emergency contacts. When someone dials 911 from a phone that is associated with their account, the profile they set up is immediately displayed to the dispatcher that is taking the call.

