Sheriff’s Office: fake I-D used to try to buy car

Someone late last week tried to buy a car from an Oconee County dealership, using someone else’s identity. In the aftermath, the Sheriff’s Office arrested Jourdan Salluom and charged the 18-year old North Carolina man with fraud and other offenses. A deputy sheriff checked a copy of a driver’s license that was provided to the dealership by the suspect and was told he tried to buy a 2016 Dodge Charger, valued at approximately $41,175.00. A dealership employee, according to the deputy, became suspicious when obtaining insurance information and discovered an e-mail with the name “Jourdan Salluom.” After receiving information from a representative of an insurance company indicating possible fraud, the employee called law enforcement. Salloum is accused of using information from an individual, not himself, to fraudulently fill out an application in order the buy the vehicle. Deputies spoke to the victim who said that he did not give anyone permission to use his identity for any purposes. Salloum has been charged with one count each of Providing False Information to Law Enforcement, Financial Identity Fraud and Obtaining Property under False Pretenses.

