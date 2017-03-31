Sheriff’s Office releases details of arrest at school

A resident of the Earles Grove Road has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as the woman arrested after Orchard Park Elementary School was placed on a lockdown. The Sheriff’s Office says a charge of trespassing after warning was placed yesterday against Katie Beth Patterson after a school officer had told her to leave school property. According to the Sheriff’s Office, its officer acted after verifying by court documents that the 29-year old woman did not have custody of the child that she wanted to visit at the school. The Sheriff’s Office gave these further details: “Once the officer arrived on the scene, he proceeded to the front office and was met by an employee of the school and Patterson. After verifying via court documents that Patterson did not have custody, Patterson was advised by the deputy multiple times to leave the school but Patterson refused to do so. Patterson was then told that she would be placed under arrest if she refused to leave the school, upon which Patterson got up from a chair and left. Patterson’s vehicle was in the school parking lot and was not broken down; however, Patterson told the deputy that it was. Patterson proceeded to walk down Toccoa Highway and the deputy and the employee watched to make sure she did not head back towards the school. However, Patterson proceeded to walk back on the school property heading towards the side of the school. The deputy met Patterson again and advised her to get in her vehicle and leave. Patterson refused and the deputy placed her under arrest and transported her to the Detention Center.” For safety precaution, the school was locked down and other officers cleared the school. No students, faculty, administration, staff nor the school was harmed in any way.

