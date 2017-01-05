Sheriff’s officers on the job, regardless of inclement weather

Deputies from the Oconee Sheriff’s Office will remain on duty during the weekend—regardless of the blow that nature is expected to deliver in the form of possibly three to five inches of snow. “As always, our dispatch will be fully staffed and ready for all calls for service,” says Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “We have patrol vehicles equipped as well as some four wheel drive vehicles in our fleet that are ready to go if needed. Call our dispatch center at 638-4111 for non-emergency calls such as a welfare check on your loved one if you cannot reach them by telephone….” Travel is expected to be hazardous and with temperatures expected to be well below freezing during the nights over the weekend, any thawing that does occur after the storm is over will refreeze on roads overnight. The Sheriff’s Office recommends that you travel only in emergency situations as the road conditions could be hazardous. “Now is the time to stock up on food, medication and essentials that you need,” says Sheriff Crenshaw. The Sheriff’s Office recommends that you make sure that your heating system is working properly and check up on your neighbors, especially seniors who live close to you. Never use generators indoors in case of a power outage and always place portable heaters well away from walls to allow for proper ventilation. If you use space or kerosene heaters, make sure to keep an eye on them at all times. If you heat with a fireplace, make sure that chimneys are clean and that nothing is blocking nothing is blocking the opening to your chimney. Take your pets inside and out of the weather.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+