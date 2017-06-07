Sheriff’s substation to open in Long Creek

Deputy sheriffs will have a greater presence in an area in far northwest Oconee County with the opening Sunday of a new Sheriff’s Office substation. An open house will mark the event from 2 to 5 pm. The substation is next door to the Long Creek General Store on Highway 76. The project squares with the mission statement of Sheriff Mike Crenshaw to promote safer communities. “This new substation, much like the one near the hospital, will allow our deputies to patrol these areas more frequently because they can use these substations to file reports due to broadband internet access and stay in those assigned areas, also allowing for better response times,” says Crenshaw. “Even though the substations won’t be fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, citizens in these areas can make arrangements to meet deputies there by contacting our dispatch center at 864-638-4111. I want to thank Doyle Burton for allowing us to use this building in Long Creek,” continues Sheriff Crenshaw. “This is a unique building as it is decorated to resemble a Sheriff’s Office from the old west era but yet has a jail cell and key to remind us of Mayberry. No prisoners will be housed in the jail cell going forward but this does create a great opportunity for our citizens to see what law enforcement offices actually looked like in our history.” Additional substations in the Salem and the Oakway areas are in the near future. Details to be announced.

