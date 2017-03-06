Sherry Busha

Westminster – Sherry Denise Land Busha, 44, wife of Randy Busha of 9450 S. Hwy 11, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm, Monday, March 6, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chauga Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers accepted or memorials in her memory c/o Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

