Shooting leads to marijuana investigation

A man was found wounded inside a home in the Pickens County community of Dacusville. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 31-year old man was treated at a hospital, but it wasn’t clear whether his injuries were from shrapnel/debris from a door or from fragments from a fired projectile. The investigation started at 2:40 Tuesday morning when deputies investigated a report that someone may have tried to break into a home on the Earls Bridge Road. The Sheriff’s Office gave this account: “Moments after hearing a loud noise at a rear door, the homeowner (31 yoa) was walking through the residence in response to the noise when two rounds from a small caliber weapon were discharged through the front door. The man inside the residence received a superficial wound to the back of the arm and a second injury to his side. No one else was inside the home when the incident occurred and the homeowner never saw the suspect(s). During the investigation, detectives located a room inside the residence that had been converted for the sole purpose of manufacturing Marijuana. Growing equipment and Marijuana plants ranging as high as approximately four feet were seized from the property. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is still on-going and the homeowner is being interviewed by detectives regarding the manufacturing of Marijuana. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.”

