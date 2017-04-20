Shooting suspect identified

The Seneca police have issued this statement this afternoon: “On 04/20/2017 Investigators with the Seneca Police Department were able to obtain arrest warrants in connection with the shooting incident at Blue Ridge Field in Seneca. Investigators have warrants charging Israel Tamahjea Glenn of Seneca with one count of Assault and Battery 1st Degree, and two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm. Investigators received several tips from the community that led them to Israel Glenn. They were also able to utilize camera systems that were put in place at Blue Ridge Field after a vandalism incident. These cameras were critical in the identification of all the subjects that were involved in the incident. Glenn is currently out on bond for another unrelated incident involving a firearm that occurred in Oconee County jurisdiction this past January. The motive of the shooting at this time appears to be an ongoing personal conflict. Glenn should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Israel Glenn they are encouraged to call the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.”

