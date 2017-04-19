Shooting threat at West-Oak High leads to student’s arrest

The Oconee Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest this afternoon of a student accused of threatening a “Columbine style shooting” at West-Oak High School. Amy McKenzie Faust, 18-year old Seneca resident, was arrested yesterday on the charge of disturbing school March 28. An affidavit to an arrest warrant, signed by Magistrate Blake Norton, reads, “The defendant did on 3-28-17 willfully and unnecessarily disturb the students and teachers of West-Oak High School by making threats of doing a Columbine style shooting of students and administrators and claiming to having a list of said targets….”

