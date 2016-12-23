Shoplifter takes high tech item

Authorities are stepping up their investigation of a theft two weeks ago at the Wal-Mart near Seneca. On Saturday, December 10 a female left all points of sale without paying for a Garmin GPS valued at more than $150 dollars. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office has released a video shot of the suspected thief and is requesting the public’s help to identify her. When she left the store she abandoned a shopping cart containing other store goods. If you have any information on the shoplifting or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

