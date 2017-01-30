Shoplifters plague Wal Mart

Shoplifters took $1,500 worth of items during two days this month at the Seneca Wal Mart, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Office requests your help to identify the suspected culprits: one male and two females. On January 19, a Wal Mart employee told the investigating deputy that two black females came into the store and concealed PlayStation 4 controllers and left the store without paying. Two days later, two black females and one black male took PlayStation 4 controllers and left without paying. They were seen leaving in a silver 4 door car. If you have information to help solve the crimes, call Crimestoppers at 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name and you could qualify for a cash reward.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+