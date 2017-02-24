Shoplifters struck Wal-Mart February 17

On Friday, February 17 two white males, working in tandem, stole items from the Wal-Mart near Seneca. And now, a week later, the Oconee Sheriff’s Office remains on the lookout for the culprits. The public’s help is requested in identifying the two. One had a beard and wore a brown baseball hat and a long-sleeve shirt. The other appeared in a blue shirt, glasses and a baseball hat. They left store parking lot in a white Toyota Tacoma after shoplifting items twice. Among the items they took or tried to take were extension cords, garden hoses, trailer tires and vacuum cleaners. If you have information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

