Simmons a laid-back, caring jurist

A laid-back judge who cares for those who stand before him in court is the way Todd Simmons came across during a talk today to the Seneca Rotary Club. The Rotarians saw a judge in a relaxed role, without his formal dark robe. In this instance, it was Todd Simmons, one of three full-time magistrate judges serving Oconee County and the one who serves as chief magistrate. It’s not for the money that Simmons gave up his job as a lawyer that he offered for appointment by the governor. It’s a chance to serve the public that he liked. The good part is that his court deals with a lot of good people who are civil, polite, and respectful of the laws of the country. But one of his hardest tasks is to have to evict someone from his home. For example, for not paying rent as close as two weeks before Christmas. But the biggest problem the court sees is the scourge of methamphetamine that ruins people’s lives. Simmons said he has known of only one individual to have ever kicked the habit.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+