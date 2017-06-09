Six Mile man arrested for alleged threats against police

A 38-year old Six Mile man has been arrested after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office reported threats were made to shoot cops. The arrest of Joey William Woodall was reported late yesterday at a business in Pickens County. Woodall is charged with threatening the life of a public official after two postings were made on a personal Facebook page. One of them, according to the Sheriff’s Office, expressed the hope that Sheriff Rick Clark would be shot. Woodall was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center, transferred to the Oconee Detention Facility in Walhalla, where he is to remain until he’s sent back to Pickens County for a bond hearing.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+