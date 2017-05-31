Six Mile man shot in back, wife arrested

A Six Mile man was shot in the back and his wife arrested. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of Melanie Christine Shove. The 48-year old woman is accused of shooting Stephen Shove in the back around midnight Sunday at 220 Ike Road, Six Mile. Mrs. Shove faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mr. Shove was hospitalized. According to the Sheriff’s Office investigation, Mrs. Shove was allegedly armed with a .380 caliber pistol while seated in a bathtub. Investigators believe she walked in to the bathroom after a verbal dispute and, as Mr. Shove, exited and closed the door, the wife fired through the door, hitting him in the lower back.

