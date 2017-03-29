SLED completes inspection of fire-damaged building

The state police have finished their inspection of the fire damaged antique store on Seneca’s East North First Street. As yet, however, “SLED” has given no final assessment to the fire department. However, Chief Jan Oliver said the investigators found “a few places where it was questionable.” Samples found have been sent to the state police lab, and Oliver is awaiting a report. Meantime, the building has been turned back over to its owner after authorities had secured it since Sunday.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+