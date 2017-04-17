“SLED” report arrives at the prosecutor’s office

A report on the state police agency’s investigation in Westminster is in the hands of the office of the 10th Circuit Solicitor. David Wagner, solicitor, said today the report arrived Friday and has asked Lindsey Simmons, deputy solicitor in Oconee County, to review and evaluate the report and make a recommendation to him. Issues over the loan of a wood chipper and the sale of salvage materials were presented to the Westminster Police Department a few months ago. Dean Awalt, the police chief, asked for the help of the state Law Enforcement Division. Earlier city administrator Chris Carter said his investigation concluded that no criminal conversion of city property had taken place, but he left open as an option for the city to request a state police investigation.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+