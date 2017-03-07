“Slim to none” to get the money back

Oconee County can hold out little or no hope to ever recovering part of a payroll theft last year committed by high tech culprits unknown. The FBI took the case of what Sheriff Crenshaw said amounted to $200 thousand dollars lost. But yesterday Crenshaw rated the chances of ever getting that money back “slim to none.” The problem, as he answered a reporter’s question, is that the money went to one bank account but then wound up in 15 other accounts and “gone forever,” as he explained at yesterday’s Walhalla Rotary Club meeting. The county provided identification theft protection to employees, but subsequently Crenshaw said some county employees became victims of I-D theft. Two county employees told us last September that they changed their personal bank account numbers.

