The sky above Walhalla is liable to turn grey with smoke during today’s fuel reduction burn near Mountain Rest. But a spokesman for the U-S Forest Service predicts the smoke will be short in duration and have minimal impact. For the purpose of eliminating the fuels that can lead to wildfire, the Forest Service today plans to burn 1,700 acres in the Flint Creek area. The prescribed burn is scheduled to start around 10 am.

