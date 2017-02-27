So far, “nothing suspicious” in double-fatality fire near Walhalla

Investigators have returned this morning to the scene of a mobile home fire that left two people dead last night near Walhalla. The Walhalla fire chief, Brandon Burton, says so far, “nothing suspicious” has turned up on Brooksmore Road in trying to nail down a cause for the fire. The coroner, Karl Addis, is expected to announce the identities of the two people who died and who, according to Burton, were the victims of severe burns. There is a second fatal home fire under investigation by the coroner’s office. A midnight hour fire reported on the Seneca Creek Road near the Oconee Regional Airport left one person. That person’s identity is expected to be released this morning by the coroner.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+