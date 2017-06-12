Social media comments lead to altercation

Oconee Sheriff’s Office believes an argument on social media led to a confrontation Sunday night at a business near Seneca and the eventual arrests of two men. 49 year old Lloyd Elmer Pearson of Snead Road in Walhalla and 27 year old Novie Michael Phillips of Wolf Stake Church Road in Seneca were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 8:47pm and 9:28pm respectively Sunday. Pearson has been charged with one count each of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, Malicious Injury to Real Property and Public Disorderly Conduct. Pearson was also booked into the Detention Center on a Walhalla Municipal Bench Warrant. Phillips was charged with one count each of Public Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Injury to Personal Property. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the situation proceeded outside into the parking lot where Pearson and Phillips became engaged in a physical altercation. Pearson is accused at pointing what turned out to be an unloaded gun at Phillips. Damage was caused to a parked vehicle that belonged to driver not involved in the incident.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+